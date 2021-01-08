SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk surpasses Amaon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person
On Thursday, Tesla’s shares closed at $816.04, up nearly 8 percent. The market value of the company has grown to more than $760 billion.
Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla founder, has surpassed Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on the planet. A 4.8 percent surge in Tesla's share price on Thursday made Musk lead the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley wrote, "Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion."
.@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion.
— Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2021
The 49-year-old tycoon responded to the tweet saying, "How Strange." He then followed it up by saying, "Well, back to work ..."
How strange
According to a report by Bloomberg, Musk is worth $194.8 billion, $9.5 billion more than Bezos. Over the last year, the South African-born engineer summed up more than $165 billion to his fortune which is probably the fastest example of wealth creation in history.
As per a report by Gadgets Now, Jeff Bezos has held the top spot of the world's richest person since 2017. At $1.6 trillion, market capitalisation of Amazon is way higher than Tesla's approximately $760 billion. However, the share price of Amazon has been more or less stagnant in the recent months and so is Bezos' net worth.
As per a report by CNBC, Musk began the year 2020 with worth about $27 billion and was barely in the top 50 richest people of the world. The surge in Tesla's share price (an increase of more than nine-fold over the past year) coupled with his pay package has added more than $150 billion to his networth.
On Thursday, Tesla’s shares closed at $816.04, up nearly 8 percent. The market value of the company has grown to more than $760 billion.
