You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Southwest China landslide: Death toll reaches 20; 25 still missing three days after disaster, says state media

World Agence France-Presse Jul 26, 2019 10:55:56 IST

Beijing: The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 20 on Friday, with 25 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said. Rescuers found the bodies of two children, a mother with her baby, and another woman on Thursday in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to state broadcaster CCTV, citing an investigation.

Southwest China landslide: Death toll reaches 20; 25 still missing three days after disaster, says state media

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year. AFP

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 23 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 10:55:56 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores