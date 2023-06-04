South Korean woman executes brutal murder, dismemberment, posing as student

Police in South Korea arrested a 23-year-old woman with a fascination for true crime in connection to a brutal murder and dismemberment.

A South Korean media report quoted local police saying the suspect allegedly killed out of curiosity, wanting to experience the sensation of taking someone’s life.

The suspect, driven by her obsession with true crime, targeted her victim through a tutoring app designed for connecting parents with private tutors. She posed as the mother of a ninth-grader to establish contact with the victim.

Later the suspect reportedly disguised herself as a student by wearing a school uniform and arranged a meeting with the victim. During the encounter, she allegedly fatally stabbed the victim.

Subsequently, she dismembered the body, placing some parts in a suitcase and disposing of the remaining parts in the Nakdong river, aiming to create the appearance of the victim’s disappearance, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Jung Yoo-jung, confessed to the crime and was formally charged with murder on Friday.

A police spokesperson revealed that the suspect had developed an obsession with murder through TV programs and books, which eventually drove her to fulfill her desire to actually kill someone.

Further investigation into the suspect’s phone search history unveiled a three-month record of researching techniques for concealing a corpse.

Additionally, it was reported that the suspect had extensively watched true crime television shows and borrowed crime-related books from a local library, as per one of the country’s oldest newspapers.

Following an initial false claim, the suspect Jung, admitted to deceiving authorities about the motive behind the killing of the unnamed victim.

Police are currently conducting tests to determine whether Jung exhibits psychopathic traits, as reported by Insider.

Authorities have revealed that Ms. Jung has led a reclusive life since graduating from high school five years ago, remaining unemployed and socially isolated.

