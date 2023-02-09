South Korea slams North Korea for holding military parade amid food crisis

Seoul: South Korea’s foreign ministry on Thursday criticised North Korea for holding a massive military parade when it’s facing a worsening food crisis and economic difficulties.

“We urge North Korea to immediately stop illegal nuclear and missile development, reckless nuclear threats and promptly return to the denuclearisation negotiations,” South Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told a regular briefing.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade showcasing his most advanced weaponry to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s armed forces, state media said Thursday.

The parade, held the evening of February 8 in Pyongyang’s central Kim Il Sung Square, featured fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison to spell out “2.8” and “75”, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

With inputs from agencies.

