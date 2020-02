South Korea reports 334 additional coronavirus cases, raising total to 1,595 - KCDC

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total tally to 1,595, the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20.

Of the new cases, 307 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the centre of the outbreak is located, the KCDC said in its statement.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha)

