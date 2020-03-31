You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786 -KCDC

World Reuters Mar 31, 2020 07:11:59 IST

South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786 -KCDC

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 07:11:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores