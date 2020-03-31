South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786 -KCDC

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

