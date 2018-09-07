You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

South Korea president Moon Jae-in pushes for 'irrevocable' progress on nuclear diplomacy in Korean Peninsula

World Press Trust of India Sep 07, 2018 10:43:40 IST

Seoul: South Korea's president says he's pushing for "irrevocable" progress on efforts to denuclearize North Korea by the end of this year.

President Moon Jae-in made the comments in an interview with Indonesian newspaper Kompas published on Friday.

File image of South Korean president Moon Jae-in. AP

File image of South Korean president Moon Jae-in. AP

Moon sent a group of top officials to Pyongyang this week to help resolve a stalemate over nuclear diplomacy.

His envoys said Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula though he expressed frustration over outside skepticism about his sincerity.

Moon says he wants to see a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War being made within this year as part of trust-building measures among concerned countries.

US officials have demanded North Korea take serious, concrete disarmament steps before receiving outside concessions.


Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 10:43 AM

Also See






India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores