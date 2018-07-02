Football world cup 2018

South Korea president Moon Jae-in announces six-day visit to India, Singapore, aims to enhance ties with Asian nations

World Reuters Jul 02, 2018 14:34:40 IST

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit India from 8 to 11 July, his presidential office said on Monday, and hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where their discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation.

Having been invited by Modi, Moon will also meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on his first visit to the country, the statement said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House added India is becoming a crucial partner for Seoul not only in terms of the economy, but regarding its plans for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula as well.

South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

After his visit to India, Moon will also visit Singapore from 11 to 13 July the Blue House said, and give a speech on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 14:34 PM

