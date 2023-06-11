South Korea police arrest dozens for corporate spying after probe

According to a recent statewide investigation, 35 incidents of alleged industrial espionage involved 77 persons who have been detained by South Korean police, Yonhap news agency said on Sunday.

The National Police Agency reported that while the majority of cases solely concerned local businesses, eight of them were connected to the disclosure of technological secrets to China or other nations, according to Yonhap.

A comment from the agency could not be obtained right away.

According to Yonhap, who cited police data, the number of overseas cases was double that of a comparable investigation carried out a year prior.

One suspect was arrested for leaking confidential corporate information upon moving from a South Korean employer to a Chinese company, which promised hundreds of millions of won (hundreds of thousands of dollars) to cover housing, schooling and living expenses in return for the information, the report said.

