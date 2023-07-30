South Africa's Opposition calls for boycotting BRICS Summit to back Russia's President Putin

South Africa’s extreme leftist opposition party encouraged the leaders of China, India, and Brazil on Saturday to skip the BRICS conference next month in solidarity with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who will not be present.

Putin’s anticipated visit had presented a diplomatic and legal quandary for South Africa, given he is wanted by the International Criminal Court, but it was announced earlier this month that he will not attend in person.

Leader Julius Malema of South Africa’s third-largest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), called on the remaining BRICS leaders to skip the August 22-24 conference in solidarity with Putin.

“We call on the president of the People’s Republic of China, India and Brazil not to come to (the) BRICS summit in solidarity with President Putin,” Malema said.

Malema also denounced the United States for “threatening” South Africa by demanding it turn against the Russian leader in exchange for remaining part of the landmark African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which grants duty-free access for most exports.

“They can take away AGOA and leave us with our sovereignty,” the 42-year-old said, addressing a packed stadium of over 90,000 supporters donning the party colour red.

The EFF, which draws inspiration from Marxism-Leninism, was celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The flags of the African Union and Cuba hang from the stage.

Malema condemned the corruption of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which has governed the country since the advent of democracy in 1994 — promising to oust them in the next election.

In March, the EFF organised a national protest in a bid to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down over his handling of the country’s sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.

Malusi Khwane, an unemployed 46-year-old father wearing an EFF jacket and beret told AFP he was “fed up of the ANC government”.

“With EFF things are going to change. Next year they can even have a better chance to win the election with our support,” said Khwane.