South African Parliament passes resolution condemning Pulwama attack, asks Pakistan to find perpetrators of 'dastardly' terror strike

Johannesburg: In a rare move, South African lawmakers have unanimously passed a motion in Parliament condemning the Pulwama attack and called on Pakistan to find the perpetrators of the "dastardly" terror strike.

Member of Parliament Sandy Kalyan from the Opposition Democratic Alliance moved the motion which called on the House to note "with shock and dismay" the terrorist attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The motion also condemned the "cowardly act of terrorism, the likes of which had not been seen in three decades in Kashmir."

It called on the government of Pakistan to find the perpetrators of this dastardly act as it also saluted the fallen jawaans "who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and conveyed condolences to the families and the nation of India for this tragic loss."

The motion followed condemnation from a host of political parties, NGO's and the public.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement declaring South Africa's solidarity with India.

"Acts of terrorism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security. The South African Government wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the Government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms," Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

"We condemn in the strongest terms terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as it constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," Kingdom of Lesotho Prime Minister Motsoahae Thomas Thabane said in a letter of condolence to the High Commissioner for India, Ruchira Kamboj.

"All the peace-loving people of the world must unite to not only condemn these wanton attacks, but bring an end to such acts of terrorism wherever they are being perpetrated," said the Gandhi Development Trust, headed by Eli Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We are with you in solidarity during this time of grief," Gandhi reassured the nation.

"Our strongest support goes to the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to find ways of arresting and prosecuting those who were behind this carefully orchestrated heinous act," said Narend Singh, Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Hundreds of locals and expatriates on Sunday paid tribute to the slain soldiers at memorial services held in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

