South Africa: Gunmen open fire at men's hostel near Durban; Eight people killed, two injured

Gunmen opened fire in a room at a men’s hostel near the eastern South African city of Durban, killing eight people and injuring two more, police said Sunday, in the country’s latest mass shooting.

Seven males were pronounced dead immediately following the shooting in the Umlazi community in the early hours of Saturday. According to authorities, an eighth guy died on Sunday.

Two more people have been hospitalised with injuries, including a guy who leapt out the window of the hostel room to escape the shooting. According to police, 12 men were drinking wine in the room when several shooters broke in, fired at them, and then escaped.

Two of the males in the room escaped unharmed.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest homicide rates, and there has been a rash of mass shootings in recent years. Earlier this year, at least two mass shootings were recorded.

A youngster was one of ten family members slain at a residence in April. In January, eight people were killed during a birthday party.

Last year, 22 people were slain in three separate shootings at pubs throughout the country in one weekend.

South Africa has relatively strong gun regulations, but there are severe issues with illicit guns, according to police and community groups.

An average of 30 people a day were killed by firearms in South Africa in the first three months of this year, according to official crime statistics. During the same three months, police recorded more than 4,000 cases of illegal possession of guns or ammunition.

