'Sounds like it's raining': Thousands of bugs invade US' Nevada, block roads

In a surprising turn of events, it’s raining crickets in Nevada, USA. A million creepy crawlies have taken over Elko in Nevada, interfering with the city’s day-to-day life and barring people from accessing emergency services like hospitals. Residents say they are fed up of these ‘ground-dwelling’ creatures storming roads, houses and walls. Unfortunately, Elko residents can’t do much but wait for this to end. CBS, a popular American broadcast channel described the scene as ‘something out of a horror movie.’

KOLO8, a television station in Nevada also shared the news on Twitter. The post gathered over 5,000 views. The caption announced insects descend upon town. It warned, “That isn’t dirt or leaves covering the road, it’s thousands and thousands of Mormon crickets.”

Check out the post:

That isn't dirt or leaves covering the road, it's thousands and thousands of Mormon crickets. The insect has descended onto the town. pic.twitter.com/IEbiXwtEaH — KOLO8 (@KOLO8) June 15, 2023

A series of reactions

Precious Drake, an Elko resident, described crickets to CBS as: “They’re just gross! They look like spiders, and they poop everywhere. I have an electric outlet without a cover and somehow one of them got in and looked at me when I woke up!” He added, “We just stay inside; we don’t step outside.”

According to Steve Burrows of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, crickets have been troubling patients. He said in an interview, “It got to the point just to get patients into the ward we had people with leaf blowers and brooms.” He added, “At one point we even had a tractor with a snowplow on it just to push the piles of crickets and keep them moving on their way.”

Another resident Colette Reynolds told CBS, “You feel super violated.” He added, “When you’re inside the house it sounds like it’s raining because they just randomly let go of wherever they’re hanging onto and drop.”

Crickets have a cycle of four to six years and then disappear for a while, said Nevada Department of Agriculture entomologist Jeff Knight. He explained that Elko’s dormant period ended in 2019, so they are back now. “I sympathize with people because it is overwhelming,” he added. There’s a route to tolerating it and they probably will move on, the entomologist assured.

It is expected that the crickets will be gone by the end of the week, according to the experts. Sadly, for Elko residents, the creepy crawlers can’t move fast enough.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.