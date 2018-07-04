Son of Islamic State leader killed in Syria's Homs: IS news channel

CAIRO (Reuters) - A son of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in the city of Homs in Syria, the group's news channel reported on Tuesday.

"Hudayfah al-Badri ... the son of the Caliph... was killed in an operation against the Nusayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs," the statement said. The word Nusayriyyah refers to Syria's Alawite community.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Roche)

