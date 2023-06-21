'Something genuinely wrong with...': India slams China for blocking bid to designate LeT's Sajid Mir as global terrorist

India slammed China for blocking a proposal at the United Nations to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and master mind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks Sajid Mir as a global terrorist at the UN.

In a strongly worded statement, India said if the proposal for listing Sajid Mir did not get through despite the Global Listings of the UNSC Sanctions Regime despite several member states co-sponsoring it, “We have righteous reasons to believe that something is genuinely wrong with the global counter terrorism architecture”.

“If we cannot get established terrorists who have been banned across global landscapes proscribed by the United Nations – for pretty geopolitical interests – then we really do NOT have the genuine political will to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism,” India said in the statement.

“In the last two decades, terrorism has been significantly countered and its justification de-legitimised. But this battle of ours remains work in progress. It is a battle in which there is no respite,” India said.

The statement also stated, "If we have to seriously address the resilience gaps, ensuring integrity and accountability of the counter-terrorism multilateral mechanism and transparency in their working methods is an essential pre-requisite."

China blocks bid to designate Sajid Mir as 'global terrorist'

China on Tuesday blocked the proposal moved by the US and co-designated by India to designate Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in deadly attacks in Mumbai in 2008, under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist.

The proposal also sought to subject Mir to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

In September, China reportedly had put on hold the proposal to designate Mir a global terrorist at the UN, but now it has blocked it.

In 2022, India revealed Pakistan’s involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in detail at the UN counter-terror meet. It also presented an audio clip of Sajid Mir as evidence in which he was heard directing the attack on Chabad House.

The audio clip also revealed how Mir instructing terrorists from Pakistan's Muzaffarabad who were at Chabad House during Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

After revelations, Sajid Mir was added to the growing list of India's most wanted terrorists. He has a US bounty of $5 million on his head for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In June last year, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan jailed Sajid Mir for over 15 years in a terror-financing case.

Authorities is Pakistan also had claimed in the past that Mir had died, but Western countries remained unconvinced and demanded proof of his death.

This is, however, not the first time China has rejected to designate terrorists based in Pakistan as global terrorists. In October last year, Beijing put on hold a proposal to list Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed. This bid was moved by India and co-supported by the US.

