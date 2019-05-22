Some UK Conservatives to try to force new confidence vote in Prime Minister May - The Sun

(Reuters) - Senior backbenchers on the Tory 1922 committee's executive will mount a new bid to force a confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May during a lunchtime Commons address on Wednesday, The Sun reported on Tuesday.

"I will be asking my colleagues on the 1922 executive tomorrow to agree to a rule change so we can hold an immediate confidence vote if Theresa is not prepared to stand down now", the newspaper quoted Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans as saying.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

