Somalia's health minister says, 'have historical relations with India, want to strengthen collaboration'

The Health Minister of Somalia Dr Ali Haji Adan has said that his country is working to strengthen collaboration with India, and also stated that both the countries have historical relations, reported PTI.

The sixth edition of the ‘Advantage Healthcare India’ event, which aims to promote ‘Medical Value Travel’ in the country, is being held in New Delhi, and Health Ministers and delegates from various countries are in the national capital to attend it.

Adan said, according to PTI, “We have historical relations between Somalia and the Indian government. A large number of Somali people come to India for medical purposes. We want to strengthen collaboration with India.”

“We saw the latest technology and a lot of advancements have been made. We would like to have MoUs with the hospital to train our people from Egypt. The meeting was quite fruitful and will pave the way for cooperation between India and Egypt,” he added.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated ‘Advantage Healthcare India 2023’, which is a G20 co-branded event, on Wednesday. The health ministers from Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia participated in the summit.

Southern District health officer of Bhutan Thinlay Choden visited the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Artemis Hospitals and Marengo Asia Healthcare in Gurugram.

An official said, according to PTI, the visits showcased the infrastructure and healthcare facilities offered in India. It also emphasised the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and working towards achieving universal health coverage through value-based healthcare.

