Somalia has registered first death from coronavirus - health minister

World Reuters Apr 09, 2020

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia said on Wednesday it had registered its first death from coronavirus, the Horn of African country's health minister said without giving details about the patient.

"We have confirmed one person who died of Corona (virus). May Allah show him mercy," health minister Fawziya Abikar Nur said in a Tweet and added four new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the country's total number of people infected to 12.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 00:11:54 IST

