Soldier among seven killed in rural Mexico clash between army troops, gunmen

Mexico City: A soldier was among the seven people killed in a shootout in rural western Mexico between gunmen and army troops, authorities in Michoacán state said Tuesday.

State Interior Minister Carlos Torres said the incident took place on Monday when an army patrol came under attack near the town of Ciudad Hidalgo, adding, that eight suspects had been detained.

Local media reported the attackers may be members of the Jalisco drug cartel. Jalisco has been fighting a years-long territorial battle against local gangs in Michoacán.

Meanwhile in the nearby city of Zamora, Michoacán, police arrested three men on Tuesday for illegally transporting a lion. Drug capos frequently keep tigers, lions and jaguars as pets, and sometimes feed their rivals to them.

With inputs from agencies

