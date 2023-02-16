You are in a rush to get off the plane and thus grab your bags and dash out through the immigration and baggage section to make it to the taxi stand. Amid all the rush, the chances of missing out on some items like your phone, wallet, or any bag can turn out to be a nightmare for any passenger. In such a situation, the only way to retrieve your lost property would be to contact the airlines or the airport authorities. While not everyone gets lucky with finding their misplaced stuff, a woman from California indeed got lucky after she was able to find her ‘priceless’ artwork after forgetting it on the flight.

This is about a 29-year-old woman from California’s San Mateo, Alyse Dietel who lost her artwork on a Copenhagen-bound flight, only to find it later with the help of a humble and genuine airport employee. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dietel shared the entire episode and it will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Know what happened

Alyse Dietel was on her way to Copenhagen in Denmark where she left a cardboard tube containing a bunch of her drawings and finished commissioned pieces in the overhead bin of her flight. She had made the art pieces during her two-month stay in Iceland.

After realising her loss, she immediately contacted the airline and the airport authorities. However, she got no positive response. With no options left, she shared the incident on her Instagram with hopes of receiving some help. It was then that a man named Irek Michal (an airline employee) came to her rescue and commented on her post.

“I work at CPH airport. Can check the lost and found tomorrow and ask my colleagues at SAS,” he wrote and later kept his word by finding Dietel’s lost artwork. He also offered to return the artist’s belongings back to her address. While an ecstatic Dietel offered to pay for the shipping charges, the man refused for the same and instead asked her to donate the amount to charity. Abiding by the same, Dietel donated the shipping money and later shared the story on Instagram.

Watch:

“A feel-good Internet story for y’all! Thank you SO much to everyone who contributed to this happy ending by commenting, liking and sharing my post and story about it! You’re the reason the algorithm showed my plea to the right person, go team! HUGE shoutout to Irek Michal for finding and shipping my tube, talk about an everyday hero!!” she wrote.

Impressed social media users also reacted to the post and lauded the airline employee for his selfless behavior.

