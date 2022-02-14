Snake spotted onboard AirAsia flight, here's what happened next

Pilot Hana Mohsin Khan shared a video of the snake on her Twitter handle and speculated that the reptile was either an escaped pet from the luggage area or had climbed its way into the airplane

An AirAsia flight going from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was diverted after passengers spotted a snake inside the aircraft. The reptile was spotted crawling near the overhead baggage area of the airplane. The shocking incident took place on Thursday, 10 February.

Pilot Hana Mohsin Khan shared a video of the snake on her Twitter handle and speculated that the reptile was either an escaped pet from the luggage area or had climbed its way into the airplane.

In the clip, the reptile can be seen slithering inside the illuminated area of the airplane, where it stayed till the flight was diverted to Kuching, Malaysia.

This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted😂 pic.twitter.com/jqopi3Ofvp — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) February 12, 2022

Since being shared, the video clip of the reptile has accumulated 11.3K views and more than 230 likes; and the numbers are increasing. Reports suggest that the video clip was first shared on TikTok, where it has received over 2 million views. Liong Tien Ling, Chief Security Officer of AirAsia confirmed the incident saying that the airplane was diverted to the Kuching for disinfection as soon as the captain was alerted. He added that no passengers were harmed by the reptile. “At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk. It's a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft," Liong Tien Ling told Channel News Asia, adding that the wellbeing of their passengers and crew is always the top priority of the airline. The AirAsia flight departed Kuching for Tawau on the same day. This is not the first incident when a reptile was found on a flight. Last year, a snake was found in an Indigo flight at the Kolkata airport. The reptile was spotted before the flight was to leave for Mumbai. Watch the video here:

And when it was inside.. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/1h8L8FdWm7 — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 6, 2021

