Snake found inside toilet seat; video leaves internet scared

While this footage is making some people lose sleep, others have seen it as a chance to pass witty remarks. The comments section is flooded with people who are now worried that no place is safe enough from these reptiles

For many of us, snakes are the worst thing we can imagine coming face to face with. These cold-blooded creatures are known for their ability to kill prey much larger than themselves and induce nightmares. Yep, we said nightmares. Many of us have been terrified by dreams about encountering or getting bitten by a snake at some point of our lives. But what would you do if you see a snake actually coming out of your toilet seat? One such video has been posted on Instagram recently by an account named “ghantaa”. In the video, a snake is captured coming out of a toilet seat. One person, who appears to be an expert snake catcher of some sort, can be seen trying to get the reptile out with a hook stick.

As the person brings the hook stick near the creature, it tries to fold itself onto it. This video has now more than 53,000 likes.

Here is the link of that video:

This video attracted a wide range of comments. One user wrote, “What’s my ex doing here?” “Just a normal day in Australia.”, commented another. A third user remarked, “I did not have to watch this.” While this footage is making some people lose sleep, others have seen it as a chance to pass witty remarks. The comments section is flooded with people who are now worried that no place is safe enough from these reptiles. Their paranoia is justified.

This is not the first time that snakes have been caught in unusual places.

On 11 July, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter in which a snake was found curled up inside a shoe. In the video, a woman is seen to be cautiously trying to get the reptile out. As soon as she puts the snake hook stick inside the shoe, the snake tries to attack her. But she manages to get the creature out of the shoe in the end.

Here is the link of the video:

You will find them at oddest possible places in https://t.co/2dzONDgCTj careful. Take help of trained personnel.

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/AnV9tCZoKS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

“You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel.”, Susanta Nanda captioned his post.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.