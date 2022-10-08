Snake breeder hugs giant python in video, says 'they make great friends'

It is not uncommon for people to get scared of snakes as they are considered one of the most feared and dreaded animals in the world. Whether they are venomous or nonvenomous, snakes are feared in almost every part of the world. In addition to that, there are a variety of snakes in the world, in different colours, and patterns, and also from different species. While they are mostly found in the wild, breeders also like to keep snakes with them for genetically or naturally breeding snakes. In some places, snakes are kept at various zoos and are taken care of by breeders and caregivers. One such breeder is Jay Brewer, who not only breeds different snakes but is also a zookeeper in California.

Brewer who is an owner of a pet shop named Prehistoric Pets and the founder of Reptile Zoo keeps posting videos and pictures of his animals and reptiles on his Instagram page which are both informative as well as entertaining in context. In most of the videos, we can see Brewer interacting with the animals and further informing the viewers about the same.

In one such video recently posted on his Instagram handle, he can be seen with a magnificent-looking reticulated python which he claimed to have tamed and befriended after years of breeding such snakes.

As the video opens up, we can see Brewer sitting with the python in his lap with ease and further says, “After years of breeding reticulated pythons, they are tamed and make amazing friends.”

He further also went on to describe the colours of the python and said that it may look like a rainbow but it is a regular reticulated python with a special ‘paint job’ and is genetically breeder. At the end of the video, we can also see him hugging the snake who continues to remain calm and harmless.

Snake hugging video goes viral

The video has since then gone viral and grabbed the attention of people. Many took to the comment section and shared their views on the beautiful reptile. While a user wrote “That’s the calmest reptile I’ve seen, all the reptiles at work are either jerks or just very quick”, another commented “Omg that is just gorgeous. You certainly have some incredible snakes. What do they like to handle? I watched a programme about pythons and they were saying they are very aggressive but I love them so much.”

The post has garnered thousands of views and over 1 lakh likes.

