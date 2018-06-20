You are here:
'Small number of people' being treated after London blast - UK police

World Reuters Jun 20, 2018 02:05:58 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday a "small number of people" were receiving medical treatment after what they described as a minor explosion at an underground station in north London.

Police closed Southgate station and said officers were dealing with a suspicious package. They said they were not aware of any serious injuries about an hour after the incident was reported.

"Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. "We are not aware of any serious injury."

Local residents reported on Twitter they were escorted out of their homes and others were instructed to stay in restaurants and shops near the scene.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Stamp)

