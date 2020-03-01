Slovak opposition party OLANO takes lead in election -TV Markiza exit poll

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) has taken a wide lead in the EU country's parliamentary election, an exit poll released by TV Markiza showed on Saturday.

The poll showed the OLANO winning 25.8% of the vote, followed by the ruling centre-left Smer party with 14.9%.

The survey by the Focus agency among 23,000 voters showed eight parties would win seats in Parliament and OLANO would be best placed to lead negotiations on forming a new government with other opposition groups.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.