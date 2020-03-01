Slovak opposition party OLANO takes lead in election - partial results

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) took the lead in the EU country's parliamentary election, results from one third of voting districts showed on Sunday.

The partial results showed the anti-corruption movement OLANO winning 23.7% of the vote, followed by the ruling centre-left Smer party with 20.6%.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Tomas Mrva; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

