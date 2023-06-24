‘Sky is not the limit’: PM Modi highlights mega agreements between India, US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that the plethora of bilateral agreements across various sectors are a principle driving force in the growing co-operation between India and the United States (US).

PM Modi also asserted that the transfer on technology agreement to produce fighter jet engines in India will prove to be a crucial turning point for Indian defence manufacturing.

“The deal to jointly make fighter jet engines will prove to be a milestone in the development of the defence industry in India. Defence industrial cooperation roadmap will deepen the partnership between the two nations,” PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC.

PM Modi also spoke about collaboration between Indian and US companies across several other sectors.

“During my visit, companies like Google Micron, Applied Materials and others have announced to make huge investments in India. All these announcements will help to create employment in India. The Artemis Accord signed between India and the US will provide several opportunities in space research. With NASA, India will send astronauts to space,” he said.

“Together we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies. That is why I said ‘Sky is not the limit’,” he added.

“The reason behind this tremendous progress in India is the belief of 140 crore people in the country. Modi has not done anything alone. Hundreds of years of colonisation had taken this belief away from us.”

Announcing the opening of new US consulates, PM Modi said, “America’s new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself.”

Urging more investment in India, PM Modi said, “This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. The research centre of Google’s AI in India will work on more than 100 languages. With the help of the Indian Govt, Tamil Studies chair will be established here at University of Houston.”

“India is the mother of democracy and America is the champion of advanced democracy. Today, the world is seeing the partnership between these two great democracies getting stronger. America is our biggest trading partner and export destination but the real potential of our partnership is yet to come out.”

PM Modi also said that the Indian government is focussed on the return on ancient artefacts to India.

“I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this,” he said.

“The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership. I will be leaving for the airport straight from here, meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.