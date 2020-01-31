SK Hynix says so far no production disruption from China virus outbreak

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday that the newly-identified coronavirus outbreak in China has so far caused no production disruptions at its businesses in the country, including in its semiconductor factory in Wuxi, China.

However, production could be impacted should the situation be prolonged, the company said in an earnings call.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

