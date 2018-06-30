Six soldiers killed in attack on G5 force headquarters in Mali - mayor

PARIS (Reuters) - At least six soldiers were killed in an attack on a compound housing the headquarters of the west African regional G5 Sahel task-force in central Mali, the mayor of the town of Mopti said on Friday.

An unknown number of assailants using rockets and a vehicle rigged with explosives attacked the compound with some engaging in a gunfight with Malian forces, a Mali defence ministry spokesman said.

(Reporting by Souleymane Ag Anara Writing by Bate Felix, Editing by William Maclean)

