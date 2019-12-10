Six people dead in Czech Republic's Ostrava after man opens fire in hospital waiting room; suspect still at large

Prague: Six people were killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said.

Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio showed police arresting a person at the site, but they didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television that the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said.

He said he was headed to the crime scene.

Officials initially published a photo of a man in a red jacket who they believed to be the suspect, but later retracted and said that person was an important witness.

The shooting happened around 7 am on Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague.

According to authorities, people have been evacuated from the clinic. They are boosting security across the country.

