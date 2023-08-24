Six new building blocks added to BRICS
India has good relations with the countries joining BRICS, says PM Modi. The membership of these countries will come into effect from January 2024.
The BRICS members have reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of the bloc, said President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Thursday.
“We have reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024,” he said.
#WATCH | President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announces outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit, Johannaesburg
"We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation”
#WATCH | PM Modi at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
"India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation…"
