Six Islamic State members killed in Iraq airstrike in Salahuddin; militant hideouts destroyed

Baghdad: At least six Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Sunday in an airstrike in Iraq's central province of Salahuddin.

The incident took place early in the morning when the Iraqi aircraft bombarded an Islamic State hideout in Farhatiyah area near Balad, some 80 kilometres north of the Iraqi capital, destroying the hideout and killing six Islamic State militants inside, Sheikh Safaa al-Timimi, a leader of a brigade in Saraya al-Salam militia, told Xinhua news agency.

The airstrike was based on intelligence reports by Saraya al-Salam, or Peace Companies, affiliated with the prominent Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, Timimi said.

Sadr's militia is a reformation of the previous Mahdi Army, which he led during the US occupation of Iraq and the subsequent sectarian strife in the years after 2003.

Later in 2014, Sadr announced the formation of Peace Companies to protect Shia shrines from the Islamic State following the 10 June, 2014 blitzkrieg when the group seized large swathes of territories in predominantly Sunni provinces in northern and western Iraq.

Key cities of Salahuddin province, including the provincial capital Tikrit, some 170 kilometres north of Baghdad, were captured by Islamic State militants in June 2014, but the Iraqi security forces freed the province during major anti-Islamic State offensives.