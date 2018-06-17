You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Six Islamic State members killed in Iraq airstrike in Salahuddin; militant hideouts destroyed

World Indo-Asian News Service Jun 17, 2018 22:09:11 IST

Baghdad: At least six Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Sunday in an airstrike in Iraq's central province of Salahuddin.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The incident took place early in the morning when the Iraqi aircraft bombarded an Islamic State hideout in Farhatiyah area near Balad, some 80 kilometres north of the Iraqi capital, destroying the hideout and killing six Islamic State militants inside, Sheikh Safaa al-Timimi, a leader of a brigade in Saraya al-Salam militia, told Xinhua news agency.

The airstrike was based on intelligence reports by Saraya al-Salam, or Peace Companies, affiliated with the prominent Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, Timimi said.

Sadr's militia is a reformation of the previous Mahdi Army, which he led during the US occupation of Iraq and the subsequent sectarian strife in the years after 2003.

Later in 2014, Sadr announced the formation of Peace Companies to protect Shia shrines from the Islamic State following the 10 June, 2014 blitzkrieg when the group seized large swathes of territories in predominantly Sunni provinces in northern and western Iraq.

Key cities of Salahuddin province, including the provincial capital Tikrit, some 170 kilometres north of Baghdad, were captured by Islamic State militants in June 2014, but the Iraqi security forces freed the province during major anti-Islamic State offensives.


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 22:09 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group E - 17 Jun 2018
Brazil
0:0
Switzerland
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores