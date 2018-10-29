You are here:
Six injured after suicide car bomber strikes at Afghan Election Commission HQ in Kabul; vehicle exploded after cops opened fire

World The Associated Press Oct 29, 2018 13:02:13 IST

Kabul: An Afghan official says a suicide car bombing near the election commission office in Kabul wounded 6 people.

The bomber exploded his vehicle early Monday morning outside the heavily fortified office of the Independent Election Commission after police suspected his intentions and opened fire, says Basir Mujahid, Kabul police chief spokesman.

A suicide car bombing near Kabul's election commission office wounded 6 people. AFP

The Taliban and Islamic State affiliate earlier threatened to disrupt parliamentary elections held in most provinces on 20 October and in southern Kandahar on Saturday. Kandahar voting was delayed after an 18 October attack by a turncoat Afghan guard killed the province's powerful provincial police chief, General Abdul Razik.

The Taliban claimed the attack that also targeted Washington's top commander in Afghanistan General Scott Miller, who was unhurt.

No one has yet claimed Monday's attack in Kabul.


Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 13:02 PM

