Six dead in Lahore as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan; people take to social media to lambast govt's poor preparation

World FP Staff Jul 03, 2018 16:29:58 IST

Heavy monsoon rains continued to lash Lahore on Tuesday, as the Pakistani city received a total of 252 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours.

At least six people have been reportedly killed in various incidents across the provincial capital, as it continues to bear a relentless downpour, GeoNews reported.

A motorcycle rides through floodwaters during monsoon rains in Lahore. Reuters

According to officials quoted in the report, two people were killed as the roof of their warehouse collapsed in Gumti bazaar, while another died of electrocution in China Scheme area of Gujar Pura. Three others were also injured as the roof of their house collapsed in China Scheme locality. Earlier, three more people were reported killed due to electrocution caused by the heavy rain, the report said.

Acording to a report in The Nation, the rainfall also resulted in 150 electricity feeders tripping in the city, plunging different areas of the city into darkness.

Not only the Old City, but also posh areas of the Punjab capital were inundated. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in the next two days, the report added.

Meanwhile, residents of Lahore took to social media to slam the lack of preparations ahead of the rains as drainage systems failed and roads were flooded.

People also criticised former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif's plans to turn 'Lahore into Paris', saying that at the moment the inundated city looks more like Venice.

Some also poked fun at the former Shehbaz-led government over the state of the recently-carpeted roads and the devastation caused to them because of the heavy rain.

The monsoon rains will lash southern areas of the country, including Karachi, from July to August, the PMD had said, as per this GeoNews report. Met director-general Dr Ghulam Rasool had also warned that heavy rain in any big city may lead to urban flooding.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 16:29 PM

