Six dead in Lahore as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan; people take to social media to lambast govt's poor preparation

Heavy monsoon rains continued to lash Lahore on Tuesday, as the Pakistani city received a total of 252 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours.

At least six people have been reportedly killed in various incidents across the provincial capital, as it continues to bear a relentless downpour, GeoNews reported.

According to officials quoted in the report, two people were killed as the roof of their warehouse collapsed in Gumti bazaar, while another died of electrocution in China Scheme area of Gujar Pura. Three others were also injured as the roof of their house collapsed in China Scheme locality. Earlier, three more people were reported killed due to electrocution caused by the heavy rain, the report said.

Acording to a report in The Nation, the rainfall also resulted in 150 electricity feeders tripping in the city, plunging different areas of the city into darkness.

Not only the Old City, but also posh areas of the Punjab capital were inundated. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in the next two days, the report added.

Meanwhile, residents of Lahore took to social media to slam the lack of preparations ahead of the rains as drainage systems failed and roads were flooded.

People also criticised former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif's plans to turn 'Lahore into Paris', saying that at the moment the inundated city looks more like Venice.

Due to so much rain in Lahore, Mall Road looks more like Canal Road. Shehbaz Sharif wanted to make it Paris; underpasses are full of water and Lahore is resembling Venice! — Ammar Ali Qureshi (@AmmarAliQureshi) July 3, 2018

Anyone wishes to see Venice can visit Lahore. pic.twitter.com/tHVYnVVf91 — Madiha Abbas Naqvi (@Madeeha_Naqvi) July 3, 2018

Some also poked fun at the former Shehbaz-led government over the state of the recently-carpeted roads and the devastation caused to them because of the heavy rain.

People making fun of the Shehbaz Sharif-led Punjab Govt performance as a result of the devastation caused to recently-carpeted roads by heavy rain in the past 24 hours as shown here Jokes aside, this is downright dangerous! pic.twitter.com/kupyPi8fhZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) July 3, 2018

Heavy rain in lahore pic.twitter.com/9jTq6lbTVK — Mian Rehan (@mianrehann) July 3, 2018

For those who say Pakistan running dry by 2025 #Lahore #rain pic.twitter.com/CXXUeLyp6w — Umer Butt (@Umer_Vlogger) July 3, 2018

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore after #Rain . And this stadium is one of the best stadium in Pakistan by facilities😂😂😂😂😂 ... @TheRealPCB @najamsethi what is this?? pic.twitter.com/7zqzo3Ysqg — Tayyab Kayani (@tayyabkayani4) July 3, 2018

The monsoon rains will lash southern areas of the country, including Karachi, from July to August, the PMD had said, as per this GeoNews report. Met director-general Dr Ghulam Rasool had also warned that heavy rain in any big city may lead to urban flooding.