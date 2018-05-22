You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Six countries at G20 meeting reject Venezuela election result

World Reuters May 22, 2018 00:07:37 IST

Six countries at G20 meeting reject Venezuela election result

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Representatives of Argentina, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Chile, and the United States said in a joint statement on Monday they would not recognize the result of Venezuela's presidential election held on Sunday.

"Taking into account the lack of legitimacy of the electoral process we do not recognize the results of (Sunday's) election ... which excluded the participation of some political actors," said Argentina's Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.

Chile is not part of the Group of 20, but was invited to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers by Argentina, which holds the G20 rotating presidency this year.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Maximilian Heath; writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores