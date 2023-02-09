Six by-polls prove elections can be fair under Awami League govt, says Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Six by-polls have proved that elections can be fair and free under the Awami League government, said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Hasina said, “Six by-elections were held just a few days ago where Jatiya Party won in one seat.

She mentioned that in another seat, the BNP MP who resigned from the parliament returned as an independent candidate.

“Moreover, we left one to Rashed Khan Menon’s party where the Jatiya Party candidate won. Another was given to Hasanul Haque Inu’s party and it won in Bogra,” she added.

Hasina further added, the AL candidate won only in Bogra and Chapainawabganj.

“No one could complain about the Rangpur mayor election. But Jatiya Party won that election, Awami League lost.”

Therefore, she said: “We have been able to prove that the election has been fair, free, and impartial during the Awami League government.”

Awami League fights for people’s right to vote: Sheikh Hasina

During her speech Hasina mentioned that Awami League has always fought for the people’s right to vote.

“I hope no one gets a chance to raise anything about the election after this (by-elections and mayor election),”added Hasina.

Awami League to hold peace rally on 11 February

The ruling Awami League is going to hold a peace rally in all unions across Bangladesh on Saturday to counter the march program of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

All central leaders have been instructed to attend the union-level program on Saturday.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and central leaders of the party will be present in some rallies.

Apart from this, the central leaders of the party will be present in 40 of the remaining 76 organizational districts.

Meanwhile, Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies in January staged public meetings at several places across the country as part of their campaign to press Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and announce fresh elections.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.