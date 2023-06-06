Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under control after collapse of Kakhovka dam, says Ukraine atomic agency

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is in danger due to the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, but the situation there is under control, according to Tuesday’s statement from Ukraine’s official atomic power agency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which oversees nuclear safety for the United Nations, stated on Twitter that while it was closely watching the situation, there was “no immediate nuclear safety risk at (the) plant,” which is located in southern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian and Russian forces who both claimed responsibility for the devastation, explosions at the Soviet-era Kakhovka dam in Russian-occupied territory on Tuesday discharged floodwater throughout a region that is now a conflict zone.

Energoatom said the Russian invaders had blown up the dam.

It said the water level of the Kakhovka Reservoir was rapidly lowering, posing an “additional threat” to the Russian-occupied facility – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – which both sides have blamed one another for shelling.

“Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant),” Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“Right now the station’s cooling pond is full: as of 8:00 a.m., the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the station’s needs.”

“Currently, the situation at the ZNPP is under control, Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators,” it said.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential administration on Tuesday described the blast as an “ecocide” committed by Russian forces. Russia blamed Ukraine for the incident.

