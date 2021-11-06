Singaporean duo recreate Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Bole Chudiyan'; leave social media users stunned

What sets the video apart is that the song has been recreated by a group of young boys on a shoestring budget

Known for their beautiful music and distinctive choreography, Bollywood songs have always been popular throughout the world. People not only watch Bollywood songs but also attempt to learn some popular Bollywood dance steps as well.

Recently, a Singapore TikTok influencer shared his impeccable recreation of Bole Chudiyan, with the video going viral on social media.

TikTok user @simplejee captured each and every move of the Kareena Kapoor Khan-Hrithik Roshan hit track from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, recreating the popular song with his friend.

This production was made at a Housing and Development board’s (HBD) void deck in the city, usually known as a common area in public housing apartments.

What sets the video apart is that the song has been recreated by a group of young boys on a shoestring budget. The camera angles and the spot on dance moves add charm to the 1.29 minute video.

The young creators created the hilarious scene by including Kajol’s over-the-top acting and Shah Rukh Khan’s poker face as well, adding humor to the video. The video does not feature any fancy costume or lighting, but the spot-on expressions and the accurate dance moves have made the video a new favourite of Internet users.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, with internet users laughing at its humor content along with showering love and praises at the accuracy of the dance moves.

Some user said that they loved the facial expressions of the creators in the video, adding that they exactly matched the original video.

Several people commented that this video was the best thing they had ever seen.

Some people also thought that the imitations of the characters in the song were hilariously accurate.

Others thought that this scene was better than the one Marvel shot in their recent movie, Eternals.

Many people praised the amount of skill shown by the young men who shot and edited the whole sequence on their phones.

Several users joked about this video being the result when Karan Johar runs out of money while shooting his film.

This is not the first time though that Indian songs have gained international popularity. In April this year, Iranian artist Samira M used facial art to make a video of the popular Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol song, Yeh Ladka Haye Allah. She lip-synced to the song while painting both the sides of her cheeks with separate characters. The video of the song went viral and garnered a lot of appreciation on the Internet.