Singapore to issue three types of commemorative coins ahead of Donald Trump-Kim-Jong-un meeting

Singapore: The Singapore Mint on Tuesday, unveiled three types of commemorative coins ahead of a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Unveiling the three commemorative gold, silver and base metal pieces, the company said it was excited to document history through minted coins and medallions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The medallions will commemorate the meeting as a "momentous step to world peace" and mark Singapore as "an economic and security gateway between the East and the West", according to a statement published on the company's website.

One side of the coin features a handshake between the two leaders with the respective flags of both countries as the background, while the reverse side shows a dove with the slogan "World Peace".

Only a few thousand pieces of Singapore's commemorative coins have been made and were open for pre-order from the mint on Tuesday.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at 9 am on 12 June, the White House said on Monday.