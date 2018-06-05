You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Singapore to issue three types of commemorative coins ahead of Donald Trump-Kim-Jong-un meeting

World IANS Jun 05, 2018 16:20:48 IST

Singapore: The Singapore Mint on Tuesday, unveiled three types of commemorative coins ahead of a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US president Donald Trump. Reuters

File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump. Reuters

Unveiling the three commemorative gold, silver and base metal pieces, the company said it was excited to document history through minted coins and medallions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The medallions will commemorate the meeting as a "momentous step to world peace" and mark Singapore as "an economic and security gateway between the East and the West", according to a statement published on the company's website.

One side of the coin features a handshake between the two leaders with the respective flags of both countries as the background, while the reverse side shows a dove with the slogan "World Peace".

Only a few thousand pieces of Singapore's commemorative coins have been made and were open for pre-order from the mint on Tuesday.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at 9 am on 12 June, the White House said on Monday.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 16:20 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores