Singapore suffers fourth coronavirus-related death

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death on Thursday, a day after the city-state reported a record number of new cases that took the island-state's total infections to 1000.

The health ministry said the latest death was a 68-year-old Indonesian who had a history of diabetes and hypertension. Singapore's other deaths have also been elderly persons with underlying conditions.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Hogue)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

