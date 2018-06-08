You are here:
Singapore Police arrest two South Koreans for trespassing into North Korean envoy's home; two others under investigation

World PTI Jun 08, 2018 16:56:06 IST

Singapore: Two South Korean have been arrested for allegedly trespassing into the home of the North Korean ambassador in Singapore, just days before a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The men, aged 42 and 45, are working for Korean Broadcasting System News (KBS), said the police in a Facebook posting on Friday. Two other South Koreans, a 31-year-old working for KBS News and a 29-year-old guide and interpreter for the group, are under investigation.

File image of a Singapore police official standing guard. Reuters

The police received a report, on Thursday of criminal trespass into the residence of the Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The arrests come amid a high level of security arrangements being carried out in and around the summit venues. Sentosa and the Southern Islands have been designated as special event areas, with the police empowered to carry out extensive searches within the zones of the areas.

The police reminded all foreigners visiting Singapore to abide by Singapore laws. Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, and this may include termination of visas and repatriation.

Members of the media who commit any offence in Singapore will also not be accredited and thus will not be able to cover the summit between Trump and Kim, said the post


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:56 PM

