Singapore keen to facilitate US-China dialogue amid tensions, says minister

New Delhi: Singapore minister for trade and industry Gan Kim Yong has said that his country is willing to facilitate a dialogue between the US and China to repair their relationship, as he described growing tensions between the world’s biggest economies as detrimental to the world.

“US-China tensions have serious consequences for the rest of the world,” Bloomberg quoted Gan as saying on Thursday. “Singapore as you know has always wanted to do business with both,” he added.

Singapore’s economy relies heavily on trade and is vulnerable to shocks resulting from disruptions in commerce, especially involving China, the country’s No 1 trading partner. The latest trade tensions stem from the US’s effort to clamp down on China’s access to critical semiconductor technology and to impose export controls.

“All of us are concerned and watching this development very closely,” Gan told Bloomberg, referring to the export controls.

“Singapore’s interests and interests of the rest of the world are for the US and China to have a stable relationship as well as a constructive one,” he added.

While the pace of Singapore’s economic expansion is expected to moderate to a sluggish 0.5%-2.5% this year, it’s confident of avoiding a recession amid a boost from China’s reopening.

“We depend on the growth of the world to fuel Singapore’s growth,” Gan said, noting that forecasts will be adjusted depending on the evolving global environment.

In the backdrop of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivering hawkish messages on its inflation fight this week, Gan said “the jury is still out” on whether the US will achieve a soft or hard landing and its impact elsewhere. US-China tension over advanced chips China had last year initiated a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the United States for imposing wide-ranging semiconductor export controls on China. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security announced an extensive set of regulations on 7 October last year, which restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, in addition to any semiconductors designed for artificial intelligence applications. The wide-reaching export controls have effectively hobbled China’s semiconductor industry, prompting Beijing to announce on 12 December that it would initiate the WTO dispute. “China’s filing of a lawsuit at the WTO is to resolve China’s concerns through legal means and is a necessary way to defend its legitimate rights and interests,” the country’s Ministry of Commerce had said in a statement. Beijing’s statement added that the US restrictions “threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chain.” In response, the United States said the WTO was “not the appropriate forum” to settle national security concerns, the BBC reported. “US national security interests require that we act decisively to deny access to advanced technologies,” US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler said. The export controls — which are among the strictest Washington has imposed — aim to slow China’s ability to produce high-end semiconductors that have uses in commercial and military technology. Advanced chips are used in artificial intelligence, supercomputers and weapons. With inputs from agencies

