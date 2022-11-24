Since rape victims are real criminals in Qatar, not the rapists, FIFA intervenes

New Delhi: Qatar is hogging all the limelight for the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022. Amid this, the police in this Gulf state have issued an advisory saying that female fans will not face any accusations if they report sexual harassment or rape.

Notably in Qatar, any sex outside marriage is considered as a crime and now the FIFA security committee has ordered the Qatari police not to arrest female rape victims.

FIFA further stated, “Women will be able to receive medical care including… related to pregnancy or reproductive health regardless of circumstances and will not face accuasations.”

Victims of sexual assault should not be charged: FIFA to Qatar police

An advisory notice sent to Qatar police officers by FIFA reads that any fan who falls victim to sexual assault or rape should not be charged with extra-marital relationships.

“Law enforcement could only get involved if there is a suspicion of sexual violence or abuse against women,” the FIFA security committee said, adding, “Women will not face any accusations if they report rape or sexual harassment/violence.”

Such are the laws in Qatar, that a rape or sexual assault victim is sentenced seven years in jail and 100 lashes.

Female world cup official facing jail term

On 6 June, 2021, 28-year-old female World Cup official named Paola Schietekat, who hailed from Mexico, complained about being raped while working for the organising committee in Qatar.

She left Qatar after she was sexually assaulted by an associate who broke into her apartment and threatened to kill her.

She reported about the incident at the Mexican consult to the Qatari police, who responded by accusing her of having an affair and charged her with “extramarital sex”.

As per a report by New York Post, Schietekat said: “It was three hours of interrogation in Arabic, and at a certain point they demanded a virginity test.”

She further said, “For some reason, I had become the accused.”

Lawyers suggested to marry her attacker

The man, who was accused of raping Schietekat, was acquitted of assault charges but she remained under suspicion. Reports said that lawyers told her that one way to avoid conviction was to marry her alleged attacker.

Schietekat was also asked to leave Doha and give up on her dream job.

With inputs from agencies

