‘Siloing’: How companies have found a way around US-China face-off

The US-China face off only continues to spike, showing no signs of abatement. The latest case in point can be the recent China visit of American Secretary of State Antony Blinken that failed to break any ice between the two warring giants.

America has been speaking in different, at times contradictory tongues, that has only added fuel to the fire.

White House called Xi Jinping a dictator and yet released a statement saying it had all the right to expect a positive outcome to the Blinken visit.

A prolonged and stretched out hostilities between the two nations does not augur well for industry and business that have sizeable presence in both countries. In fact, the regime of sanctions against China, at this point, only promises to be expanded and hardened.

China too could retaliate at any point and the face off could soon convert into protracted hostilities.

Businesses and industry giants, though, seem to have cracked the code of safely operating under both the jurisdictions, without jeopardising their sales and data.

The solution is ‘Siloing’ and most of the businesses that have trade going on in both US and China have started resorting to it.

According to a WSJ report, Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California and providing customer relationship management software and applications focused on sales, customer service, marketing automation, e-commerce, analytics, and application development, is relying on a local Chinese partner separating its China business from its global operations.

Another example cited by WSJ is passenger vehicle giant Volkswagen. The company is planning to separate its chip development operations in China within China, thereby insulating it from US-led Western sanctions if any in the future.

Lixil, the Japanese bathroom fittings maker with brands such as American Standard and Grohe in its kitty, is reshaping its supply chains to make products for China in China, WSJ report pointed. It will make products for the US in North America.

Venture-capital angel investor Sequoia hit the matter out of the park as it announced that it would separate its China and US business completely.

While a number of companies are moving their manufacturing out of China altogether, moving to the greener pastures of India and Vietnam, ‘Siloing’ is different. It means that businesses are breaking up their trade and manufacturing into a China silo and a US silo to insulate the two from each other.

