Silent Sabotage: Chinese hackers target US military bases with malicious malware

The US government is on a quest to find a harmful computer code, allegedly planted by Chinese hackers, within vital networks controlling power grids, communications systems, and water supply at US military bases both at home and abroad.

According to sources speaking with the New York Times (NYT), the perpetrators are suspected to be affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, though specific evidence linking the malware to China or its military remains undisclosed.

Anonymous officials from the US Army, intelligence, and national security circles, who disclosed information to the NYT, suggested that this code could be used by Beijing to disrupt American military operations in times of conflict, especially concerning Taiwan.

Tensions rise as China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, while the US pledges support to the self-governing island and vows to protect it from any forceful takeover by Beijing.

Referred to as a potential “ticking time bomb” by a source in the US Congress, the malware possesses the capability to hinder or slow down US military deployments and resupply efforts by disabling essential utilities at American bases.

Additionally, concerns have been raised that this code could affect civilian infrastructure, as it shares common networks used to supply homes and businesses.

The initial signs of this issue surfaced in May when Microsoft detected unusual computer code in telecommunications systems on the Pacific island of Guam, home to significant American air and naval bases, as well as in other US territories.

However, since then, the extent of the malware’s spread has proved to be much greater, prompting ongoing efforts by US military and security agencies to assess its full impact.

In response to queries, the acting spokesman for the US National Security Council, Adam R. Hodge, assured the media that the Biden administration is working tirelessly to safeguard critical infrastructure, coordinating interagency efforts to protect water systems, pipelines, rail, aviation systems, and more.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has vehemently denied the report, dismissing it as “groundless accusations” aimed at smearing China.

The embassy’s spokesperson, Haoming Ouyang, stressed that Beijing has always firmly opposed and cracked down on all forms of cyberattacks, acting in accordance with the law.

Moreover, Ouyang claimed that Chinese government agencies face numerous cyberattacks daily, with a significant number originating from US sources.