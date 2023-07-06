Sikhs for Justice group threatens to ‘besiege’ Indian missions on Independence Day

Despite facing flak over its posters targeting Indian diplomats, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to “besiege” Indian missions on Independence Day, according to a report.

According to Hindustan Times, the latest threat was made in a video released by SFJ’s legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun on Wednesday.

“You just wait, this is a start. On August 15, the Sikh community is going to besiege every terror house that is an Indian embassy,” HT quoted Pannun as saying referring to the plans for the so-called Khalistan Freedom Rally being organised on 8 July.

The video was amplified on social media by multiple newly-created handles that appeared to be either pro-Pakistan or based there, the report added.

Meanwhile, India has flagged the matter to the Canadian authorities. However, the threat, as with the 8 June rally, is not limited to India’s High Commission and two consulates in Canada but also to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and European nations.

The report, citing a senior Indian official, said the lack of action against SFJ, like imposing a ban or declaring it a terrorist entity, is emboldening the group.

Concern has already been raised in light of the recent arson attack on the Indian embassy in San Francisco, California, as well as the breaching of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa’s security perimeter on 23 March by pro-Khalistan demonstrators using smoke bombs.

Canada had on Tuesday said that it takes the safety of diplomats very seriously and termed promotional material targeting Indian officials in Khalistani posters “unacceptable”.

Taking to Twitter, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, “Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable.”

“Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are… pic.twitter.com/ZRblnqkUZq — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

“We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community, or Canada,” she added.

Joly’s comments came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India will take up the issue of Khalistanis threatening Indian diplomats in posters with the Trudeau government, and also talk to other partner countries where such issues keeps cropping up.

Jaishankar said that India has requested its partner countries including Canada and the UK to not give space to the Khalistanis as it will affect their relationship.

“We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries,” the EAM had said.

#WATCH | On names of Indian diplomats in Khalistani posters in Canada, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, says “We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations. We will raise this… pic.twitter.com/U4IQBzZ35X — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Pannun has blamed India for the “assassination” of prominent SFJ figure Harjit Singh Nijjar on 18 June in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is probing the killing has not ascribed any motive while it seeks the murderers.

Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced an award of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture.

However, none of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence.

According to HT, Pannun asserted in the video posted on Wednesday, hours after rumours circulated online of his death in a car crash in the US, that the protests will be peaceful.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.