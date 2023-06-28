Significant percentage of population in NATO nations views US negatively, survey finds

As the Russia-Ukraine War continues, a significant percentage of population in the US’ NATO allies views the country negatively, a survey by Pew Research Center has found.

According to the survey by the Washington-based think tank, while a majority of people in NATO countries have a favourable opinion of the US, the percentage of people not supporting the country is also high.

In Greece, 48% of those surveyed had an unfavourable view of the US. The number was the same for those with a favourable view of the country.

With only 3% of the population with a negative view, Poland was the only NATO country where the public vehemently supported US.

39% of the population in France and 35% of Germans had an unfavourable view of Washington.

Also read: Legal abortion backed by majority in US, UK and India, only 8% support it in Nigeria: Pew Center

In Italy and Belgium, 37% of the population saw the US negatively while in UK and Spain the number stood at 32.

32% of the population in Sweden which has been trying to join NATO had an unfavourable opinion of US.

The US has been the de facto leader of 31-member military alliance.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.