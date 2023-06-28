World

Significant percentage of population in NATO nations views US negatively, survey finds

39% of the population in France and 35% of Germans had an unfavourable view of Washington. In Italy and Belgium, 37% of the population saw the US negatively

FP Staff June 28, 2023 17:27:49 IST
Significant percentage of population in NATO nations views US negatively, survey finds

As the Russia-Ukraine War continues, a significant percentage of population in the US’ NATO allies views the country negatively, a survey by Pew Research Center has found.

According to the survey by the Washington-based think tank, while a majority of people in NATO countries have a favourable opinion of the US, the percentage of people not supporting the country is also high.

In Greece, 48% of those surveyed had an unfavourable view of the US. The number was the same for those with a favourable view of the country.

Significant percentage of population in NATO nations views US negatively survey finds
Graphic: Pranay Bhardwaj. Source: Pew Center

With only 3% of the population with a negative view, Poland was the only NATO country where the public vehemently supported US.

39% of the population in France and 35% of Germans had an unfavourable view of Washington.

Also read: Legal abortion backed by majority in US, UK and India, only 8% support it in Nigeria: Pew Center

In Italy and Belgium, 37% of the population saw the US negatively while in UK and Spain the number stood at 32.

32% of the population in Sweden which has been trying to join NATO had an unfavourable opinion of US.

The US has been the de facto leader of 31-member military alliance.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 28, 2023 18:07:41 IST