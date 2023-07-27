Siblings listen to their dad's heartbeat 4 years after his death; here's how they did it

In an emotional incident, three sisters from Meriden, Connecticut, got to hear their late father’s heartbeat again, four years after he passed away. This special moment became possible because their dad, Esteban Santiago, had donated his heart to save another person’s life. The touching event was captured in a video and shared on the Today Show’s Instagram page, touching the hearts of people all over the world. It all started in 2019, when Esteban Santiago suffered a serious medical emergency and fell into a coma. His eldest daughter, Kisandra, made the brave decision to follow his wishes and take him off life support. In honour of their dad, the family decided to donate his organs, including his heart.

They never expected that this act of kindness would lead to something extraordinary. Esteban’s heart found its way to Peter Turzer, a man whose life was hanging by a thread after a terrible car accident in 2016. During his treatment, Peter had multiple cardiac arrests while undergoing surgery and slipped into a coma for a whole week. But miraculously, he woke up and began his recovery.

Although Peter faced more health challenges and needed a heart transplant, his life changed forever when he received Esteban’s heart in July 2019. Grateful for this second chance at life, Peter even adopted a dog in honour of the young donor who saved him.

Kisandra Santiago was determined to find the person who received her father’s heart. After years of searching, she finally succeeded, leading to the emotional meeting between the three sisters and Peter Turzer. The moment when the sisters listened to their father’s heartbeat in Peter’s chest was deeply touching, showing the power of love and the incredible impact of organ donation.

Instagram users were left teary-eyed. “I rarely cry but this story immediately brought tears to my eyes. What a joyful reunion of sorts,” a comment read. A user wrote, “Omg well I didn’t expect to cry today…but here we are. Bless that family, the donor and the recipient. This is love and kindness on the highest level.”