Siblings Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know about day

any countries like India, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom celebrate Siblings Day.

Just like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Siblings Day is celebrated to acknowledge the love and connection among siblings. Siblings Day began to be observed globally on 10 April every year to mark the celebration of the bond shared by siblings with one another.

History:

Claudia Evert started the Siblings Day celebration in the United States on her sister Lisette’s birth anniversary as she wanted to commemorate the memory of her brother and sister who died at an early age. The day first came into existence officially in 1997 and its foundation worked towards the recognition of Siblings Day which honours the love and sacrifices our siblings make for us.

Significance:

Siblings can act as our best friends, critics, competitors, and idols at the same time. They will always stand by us, no matter what situation we are facing in our lives. The day is celebrated to remind them that we value every effort they make for us in our lives. Raksha Bandhan is another occasion that is celebrated by Indians to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters.

How to celebrate the day:

