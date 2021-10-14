Shredded Banksy artwork, 'Love is in the Bin', could fetch millions at auction
“Love is in the Bin” is being offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.2 million
London: A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million could make several times that price at an auction on Thursday.
“Love is in the Bin” is being offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million).
It consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon.
Then known as “Girl With Balloon,” the work was sold at Sotheby’s in October 2018. Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.
Sotheby’s says the work created in the stunt is “the ultimate Banksy artwork.”
Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two male police officers kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, “Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge.”
Several of his works have sold for multiple millions at auction. In March, a Banksy mural honoring Britain’s health workers, first painted on a hospital wall, sold for 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million) at a Christie’s auction, a record for the artist.
“Girl With Balloon” was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.
also read
Premier League clubs struggling with hesitancy over coronavirus vaccine among players
Although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
In Fuel Cry: British military starts deliveries to petrol pumps two weeks after panic buying ran them dry
The military deployment has been requested for 31 days but will be subject to "discussions with industry", Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters
Boris takes credit for Covishield in speech; sidelines petrol, worker, empty shelf crises at home
Johnson extoled the 'Brexit freedoms' brought by Britain’s exit from the EU, even as shortages of truck drivers and other workers cause economic hiccups